BBC Sport - North West 200 2017: Zip around NW 200 circuit with Shiels
Zip around NW 200 circuit with Shiels
- From the section Northern Ireland
Take a high-speed journey around the North West 200 circuit with an on-board camera following the progress of Derek Shiels.
The sunshine was out for the Dublin rider, who is aiming for a first podium finish in the event this week.
