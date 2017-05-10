BBC Sport - North West 200 2017: Zip around NW 200 circuit with Shiels

Zip around NW 200 circuit with Shiels

Take a high-speed journey around the North West 200 circuit with an on-board camera following the progress of Derek Shiels.

The sunshine was out for the Dublin rider, who is aiming for a first podium finish in the event this week.

Top videos

Video

Zip around NW 200 circuit with Shiels

Video

Man City's Duggan scores 18-minute hat-trick

Video

Spotlight on the nominee: Hedvig Lindahl

Video

Could Dani Alves win the Ballon d'Or?

Audio

Dawson has 'total admiration' for Ben Youngs’ Lions withdrawal

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Inspired' Bouchard beats Sharapova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Meet the 'Iranian Lionel Messi'

Video

Wenger responds to Monreal 'christening' criticism

Video

Relegation lowest point of my life - Gibson

Video

I have been treated like a criminal - Muntari

Video

Chelsea deserve to win the league - Conte

Audio

Walking In Fresh Air

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired