Have you heard the one about the Irishman who saved FC Barcelona?

Messi, Neymar, Maradona, Cryuff - the names of Barcelona's biggest stars roll off the tongue.

But discover how the glories of this famous football club might not have been possible if not for the exploits of an Irishman named Patrick O'Connell, who saved FC Barcelona from financial ruin in 1937 during the Spanish Civil War.

80 years on, O'Connell is finally receiving the recognition at home that he has long had in Spain. On Friday 12 May a blue plaque honouring him will be unveiled on Albert Street in Belfast, where he lived when he began his career playing for Belfast Celtic.

Images courtesy of: Patrick O'Connell Memorial Fund, Getty Images and www.sportsmemories.be

