BBC Sport - NW200: Supersport, Supertwin and Superstock highlights

Highlights of NW200 opening practice

Watch highlights from Tuesday's opening practice session at the North West 200 where Alistair Seeley led the way in the Supersport class (114.722) ahead of Dean Harrison and Lee Johnston.

Jessopp topped the Supertwins session with a best lap of 108.91 which left him ahead of Rutter (108.30) and Ivan Lintin (107.88), as Lee Johnston, Dan Cooper and James Cowton completed the top six.

In the final Superstock session, Seeley was pipped for provisional pole as Michael Rutter produced the fastest time of the day with Lee Johnston third fastest and Ian Hutchinson next best.

Top videos

Video

Highlights of NW200 opening practice

Video

Spotlight on the nominee: Hedvig Lindahl

Video

Could Dani Alves win the Ballon d'Or?

Audio

Dawson has 'total admiration' for Ben Youngs’ Lions withdrawal

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Inspired' Bouchard beats Sharapova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Meet the 'Iranian Lionel Messi'

Video

Wenger responds to Monreal 'christening' criticism

Video

Relegation lowest point of my life - Gibson

Video

I have been treated like a criminal - Muntari

Video

Chelsea deserve to win the league - Conte

Audio

Walking In Fresh Air

Audio

'Irresistable force' relegate hapless Middlesbrough

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired