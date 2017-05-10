Watch highlights as Alistair Seeley is fastest in Tuesday's opening Superbike practice session at the North West 200.

Riding his Tyco BMW, the Carrickfergus rider's time of 121.81 put him ahead of Michael Rutter (121.09) in second and Michael Dunlop in third (120.65).

Ian Hutchinson, Glenn Irwin and Martin Jessopp make up the top six ahead of Saturday's two seven-lap Superbike races.