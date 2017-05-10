BBC Sport - NW200: Alistair Seeley tops Superbike practice session
Seeley tops Superbike practice session
- From the section Northern Ireland
Watch highlights as Alistair Seeley is fastest in Tuesday's opening Superbike practice session at the North West 200.
Riding his Tyco BMW, the Carrickfergus rider's time of 121.81 put him ahead of Michael Rutter (121.09) in second and Michael Dunlop in third (120.65).
Ian Hutchinson, Glenn Irwin and Martin Jessopp make up the top six ahead of Saturday's two seven-lap Superbike races.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired