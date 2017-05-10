BBC Sport - NW200: Alistair Seeley tops Superbike practice session

Seeley tops Superbike practice session

Watch highlights as Alistair Seeley is fastest in Tuesday's opening Superbike practice session at the North West 200.

Riding his Tyco BMW, the Carrickfergus rider's time of 121.81 put him ahead of Michael Rutter (121.09) in second and Michael Dunlop in third (120.65).

Ian Hutchinson, Glenn Irwin and Martin Jessopp make up the top six ahead of Saturday's two seven-lap Superbike races.

Top videos

Video

Seeley tops Superbike practice session

Audio

Dawson has 'total admiration' for Ben Youngs’ Lions withdrawal

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Inspired' Bouchard beats Sharapova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Meet the 'Iranian Lionel Messi'

Video

Wenger responds to Monreal 'christening' criticism

Video

Relegation lowest point of my life - Gibson

Video

I have been treated like a criminal - Muntari

Video

Chelsea deserve to win the league - Conte

Audio

Walking In Fresh Air

Audio

'Irresistable force' relegate hapless Middlesbrough

Video

'Monreal thinks he's at a christening!'

Video

Bairstow's rapid 72 helps England beat Ireland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired