Dunlop content with his early NW 200 times
Michael Dunlop is content after his opening practice outings at the North West 200.
"Things are plugging along nicely although with the spanking new Superbike that I am riding, it is a case of trial and error at this stage," said Dunlop, whose father Robert died in a crash at the meeting in 2008.
