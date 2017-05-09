Guy Martin is loving the sunny weather at the North West 200 but admits his presence "is a means to an end" to ensure he can compete at the upcoming Isle of Man TT.

Martin needs to race in a number of pre-TT events to ride in the Isle of Man after opting out of last year's road racing season.

Famously two years ago, the popular Englishman expressed his exasperation with the North West circuit's chicanes.