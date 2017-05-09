North West 200 2017: Alastair Seeley tops opening Supersport practice session

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael Dunlop tries Rossi-style foot down approach at North West 200 practice

North West 200 international road races Dates: Tuesday 9 May-Saturday 13 May Venue: Triangle Circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 12 May, Sunday 14 May and Monday 15 May

Event record holder Alastair Seeley topped Tuesday's opening Supersport practice session at the North West 200.

The Carrickfergus man produced a fastest lap of 114.722 mph on his Gearlink Kawasaki which left him ahead of England's Dean Harrison (114.166).

Fermanagh man Lee Johnston (113.717) was third fastest in a session which was later halted after an unnamed rider slid off at the Black Hill section.

Martin Jessopp, John McGuinness and Michael Dunlop completed the top six.

Dunlop opted for a Valentino Rossi-style foot down approach on his quick lap as he wrestled with his Yamaha bike.

Seeley is the most successful rider in North West 200 history have claimed 17 victories at the Northern Ireland road racing meeting.

Practice and race schedule

Tuesday 9 May - Roads close for practice from 09:15 BST to 15:00 BST

Thursday 11 May - Roads close for practice from 09:15 to 15:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00 for racing

Race 1 - Supersport (6 laps); Race 2 - Superstock (6 laps); Race 3 - Supertwin (4 laps).

Saturday 13 May - Roads close for racing from 09:15 BST to 21:00

Race 1 - Supersport (6 laps); Race 2- Superbike (7 laps); Race 3 - Supertwin (4 laps); Race 4 - Superbike (7 laps); Race 5 - Superstock (6 laps).