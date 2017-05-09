BBC Sport - Michael Dunlop tries Rossi-style foot down approach at North West 200 practice

An aggressive Michael Dunlop tries a Valentino Rossi-style foot down approach in Tuesday's opening North West 200 Supersport practice session.

Dunlop wrestled with his Yamaha bike on the triangle circuit as he aimed for a fast time in the first practice class in the international road racing event on the Northern Ireland coast.

