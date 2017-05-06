North West 200: Guy Martin to ride Wilson Craig 600cc Honda in Supersport races

Guy Martin bridged a seven-year gap since his last appearance for Wilson Craig Racing

North West 200 international road races Dates: Tuesday 9 May-Saturday 13 May Venue: Triangle Circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 12 May, Sunday 14 May and Monday 15 May

Guy Martin will be reunited with former sponsor Wilson Craig to ride a 600cc Honda in the Supersport races at next week's North West 200.

The Lincolnshire rider rode the machine at last week's Cookstown 100.

"Guy was happy with the bike at Cookstown and it is now fully prepared for him for next week," said Craig.

"It will be great to see him out in my colours once again and I want to thank Mervyn Whyte for giving us the opportunity to race," he added.

Martin last rode for the County Londonderry businessman in 2010.

The 35-year-old has competed at the Tandragee, Scarborough road races and Cookstown events in recent weeks, but the North West will see him make his first appearance at an international event on his return to the sport after an absence of almost two years.

The television personality came off heavily at the 2015 Ulster Grand Prix and opted out of road racing last year to take part in the Tour Divide cycle race in the USA.

He will also race Superbike and Superstock versions of the new 2017 Fireblade with the Honda Racing squad.

Rutter replaces Kennaugh on Farquhar Supertwin

Meanwhile Michael Rutter will replace Hudson Kennaugh on Ryan Farquhar's IEG/KMR Kawasaki in the Supertwins races at next week's event.

Kennaugh had been set to ride the ER6 Kawasaki in the two Twins races at Portrush alongside outings on Farquhar's Superstock and Superbike.

The South African withdrew his North West entry this week and veteran Rutter has been recruited to ride alongside Lee Johnston on another NI Air Ambulance liveried KMR Kawasaki for the Dungannon-based team.

"Hudson rang me and said he wasn't racing at the North West," Farquhar explained.

"So we have sorted a deal for Michael Rutter to ride the bike. Michael was on the podium on one of my bikes at the 2012 North West and he rode for me at last year's TT as well."

"I have put a big effort into the bikes for this year."