World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea clinches double in Assen

Sunday's race in Assen was the 200th of Rea's World Superbikes career

Jonathan Rea completed his 13th career double by winning race two in the World Superbikes round at Assen on Sunday.

Having won the first race on Saturday, the Northern Irishman started ninth on the grid but surged through to take the lead on the second lap.

Rea was pushed all the way by Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes from Yorkshire and clinched his 11th win at the Dutch circuit by just 0.025 seconds.

Reigning champion Rea now leads the WSB series by 64 points after four rounds.

Chaz Davies of Wales, the only man to beat Rea this season, got held up in the early stages and had to settle for third.

Davies had come into the weekend as Rea's closest championship rival, but has now been overtaken by Sykes who was runner-up in both Assen races.

Britain's Alex Lowes and Leon Camier were fifth and sixth respectively, with Ireland's Eugene Laverty dropping back to eighth after leading in the early stages.

It was Rea's 11th win at Assen, just one short of Carl Fogarty's record, and strengthens his attempt to become the first rider to win the World Superbike Championship three years in a row.

Rea has dominated the 2017 WSB series, winning seven out of the eight races and being runner-up in the other.

"Another double, what can I say? I am so happy," said Rea.

"It was so hard to lead in the wind today. I just decided to manage the race and stay on because it was quite dangerous in some places.

"The last sector I just had to defend as much as possible and get it to the line.

"But well done Tom, a Kawasaki one-two in both races makes it an incredible weekend for the team."

Italy's Marco Melandri slipped down a place to fourth in the championship standings after crashing out on the ninth lap.