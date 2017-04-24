Guy Martin begins his return to road racing after almost two years out of competitive action at the Tandragee 100 road races in Northern Ireland.

The television personality crashed out without injury on the first lap of the Open race on his first appearance at the County Armagh meeting since 2005.

"The bike is good but we have got work to do to get it where we want it," said Martin of the new Honda Fireblade SP2, which he will compete on at the Isle of Man TT in June.

The Lincolnshire rider is taking part in a number of early season events to get some time in the saddle and secure a Mountain Course Licence, which will allow him to race at the TT.