Ryan McBride: Derry City captain dies aged 27

Ryan McBride led Derry City to a 4-0 victory over Drogheda United on Saturday

Derry City captain Ryan McBride has died at the age of 27, the Irish Football Association has confirmed.

The defender is thought to have died at home on Sunday, a day after leading his side in a 4-0 victory over Drogheda United at Brandywell Stadium in the League of Ireland Premier Division, the top league in the Republic of Ireland.

The cause of death is not yet known.

The Irish FA tweeted: "Thoughts tonight with the family of Ryan McBride and everyone involved with Derry City FC."