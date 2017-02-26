World Superbikes: Champion Rea clinches Australian double

Jonathan Rea wants to win the World Superbike title for the third year in a row

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea made the perfect start to his World Superbike defence by winning both races at Phillip Island.

Just as he did in the opening race, Kawasaki rider Rea took the lead on the last lap of the second to seal victory.

Chaz Davies of Wales was second and with Italian Marco Melandri in third.

Rea, 30, aiming to become the first man to win three WSB titles in a row, has already opened up a 10-point lead over Davies and and England's Tom Sykes.

Melandri and Davies both led on the closing laps but Rea was able to recover on both occasions to reclaim the lead.

"To win two last-lap battles here is incredible," Rea said.

"I wanted to come here and start my year in a good way. Before yesterday I hadn't won after the summer break so it's nice to kick-start my campaign."