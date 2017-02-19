Hurling League: Antrim and Armagh involved in drawn games

Ciaran Clarke of Antrim
Ciaran Clarke was in brilliant scoring form

Antrim came away from Cullen Park with a hard-earned point as they drew 2-15 to 0-21 against Carlow in Division 2A of the Hurling League.

Despite scoring the only goal of the first half through Neal McAuley, the Saffrons trailed 0-13 to 1-7 at the break.

Ciaran Clarke stole the show by scoring Antrim's entire second-half tally of a goal and eight to secure the draw.

Armagh also drew in 2A, ending 1-13 apiece at home to London.

It took a late goal by Caily Gorman and equalising point by Eoin McGuinness to deny London victory at the Athletic Grounds.

Antrim will be satisfied with taking something from their trip to Carlow who had started the division with victory over Westmeath.

They wanted to build on the opening win over London as they aim to enjoy a better year after a disappointing 2016 campaign.

Carlow finished with 13 men after Richard Coady was shown a straight red and Dion Wall picked up a second yellow.

In Saturday's Division 3B fixture, former Antrim player Liam Watson scored 2-10 as Warwickshire beat Fermanagh 2-12 to 0-9 at Brewster Park.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Clare 2-19 0-12Kilkenny
Cork1-14 2-19Dublin
Waterford0-15 1-18Tipperary
Division 1B
Galway3-13 1-21Kilkenny
Laois1-26 1-20Offaly
Limerick6-21 3-08Tipperary
Division 2A
Armagh 1-13 1-13London
Carlow0-21 2-15Antrim
Kildare1-16 0-14Westmeath
Division 2B
Meath2-19 0-16Derry
Wicklow2-17 1-17Mayo
Division 3A
Louth0-12 5-16Tyrone
Monaghan1-21 3-14Donegal
Division 3B
Fermanagh0-09 2-12Warwickshire
Leitrim3-13 2-19Longford

