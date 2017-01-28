Jonathan Rea named Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for second year in a row

Jonathan Rea won the Joey Dunlop Trophy for a second successive year

Double World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been named Cornmarket Enkalon Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for the second year in succession.

Rea also collected the trophy in consecutive years in 2007 and 2008, with Joey Dunlop the only other rider to have won the award twice in a row.

Ian Hutchinson was named International Road Racer of the Year for his eight wins at the 'big three' internationals.

Tyco BMW are Team of the Year and Gordon Crockard joins the Hall of Fame.

The Ulster Grand Prix Superbike race won in lap-record breaking fashion by Ian Hutchinson was voted as Race of the Year by the public and Carl Phillips selected as Best Short Circuit Rider on Great Britain circuits.

Recent Irish Motorcyclist of the Year winners 2016 Jonathan Rea 2015 Michael Dunlop 2014 Eugene Laverty 2013 Ryan Farquhar 2012 Alastair Seeley

KTM Junior Cup championship winner Aaron Wright was named Young Rider of the Year and Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils chosen as National Road Racer of the Year after being crowned Irish Superbike Road Race champion in 2016.

Nikki Coates received the award for Best Short Circuit Rider on Irish Circuits and Graeme Irwin collected the accolade for Off Road Rider of the Year.

Cookstown BE Racing team owner John Burrows received a Special Recognition Award and North Antrim MP Ian Paisley Junior was recognised for his efforts to secure funding for the sport as the recipient of the Services to Motorcycling prize.

Michael Dunlop, winner of the Superbike and Senior Isle of Man TT races, and lap record holder at the North West 200 and TT, came second in the running for the main prize of the night.

Rea also received a special award presented by Kawasaki, namely a specially commissioned painting of his world championship victory in Qatar.