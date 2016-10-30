World Superbikes: Davies wins with champion Rea third

Jonathan Rea and Chaz Davies spray the champagne on the podium

Welsh rider Chaz Davies won a sixth successive World Superbikes race as champion Jonathan Rea ended the 2016 season by finishing third in Qatar.

Englishman Tom Sykes came second to deny Davies the runner-up spot behind Rea in the championship standings.

Northern Ireland's Rea clinched the title in Saturday's opener and moved from ninth to second after a red flag.

Two-time title winner Rea let his team-mate Sykes pass on the final lap to ensure a series one-two for Kawasaki.

Rea became the first rider since Carl Fogarty in 1999 to win successive World Superbikes titles with his second-placed finish in race one.

He ran off the track on the opening lap on Sunday and rejoined near the back of the field as Davies led from Sykes.

A red-flag for oil on the track gave Rea the chance to close the gap and he blistered his way through the field to put the pressure on Davies.

A thrilling finish was in store until Rea slowed to allow Sykes through and leave him two points ahead of Ducati rider Davies, who chalked up his 11th win of the campaign.

Sylvain Guintoli finished fourth in this year's finale with Leo Haslam and Jordi Torress completing the top six.