Irish Premiership: Glenavon 1-0 Cliftonville
Andy McGrory's 70th-minute goal gave Glenavon the victory over champions Cliftonville which sent them to the top of the Premiership table.
McGrory followed up score from just a few yards out after Reds keeper Conor Devlin had failed to hold Gareth McKeown's deflected free-kick.
Cliftonville had an off-day up front with top scorer Joe Gormley wasting a string of chances.
And the visitors felt they should have had a penalty for a foul on Liam Boyce.
They were adamant Boyce had been pulled down by Shane McCabe as they pushed for an equaliser but referee Arnold Hunter did not spot an infringement.
Glenavon could have scored again but player-manager Gary Hamilton saw his spectacular effort tipped on to the bar by keeper Devlin.
Hamilton had come on as a substitute in the first half when striker Guy Bates limped out of the action.
With second-placed Portadown drawing 2-2 at Crusaders, the result took Glenavon to the top of the table - two points clear of the Ports and overnight leaders Cliftonville.
Championship One
Ballyclare Comrades 3-2 Limavady United
Donegal Celtic 6-1 Coagh United
Dundela 2-2 Dergview
H&W Welders 3-3 Lisburn Distillery
Institute 5-1 Carrick Rangers
Knockbreda 1-0 Larne
Loughgall 2-2 Bangor
Championship Two
Ballymoney United 3-1 Sport & Leisure Swifts
Chimney Corner 1-4 Newington
Killymoon Rangers 3-3 Glebe Rangers
Lurgan Celtic 0-5 Portstewart
PSNI 5-0 Annagh United
Queens University 0-0 Moyola Park
Tobermore United 0-2 Banbridge Town
Wakehurst 0-2 Armagh City