Irish Premiership: Glenavon 1-0 Cliftonville

Media playback is not supported on this device Glenavon 1-0 Cliftonville

Andy McGrory's 70th-minute goal gave Glenavon the victory over champions Cliftonville which sent them to the top of the Premiership table.

McGrory followed up score from just a few yards out after Reds keeper Conor Devlin had failed to hold Gareth McKeown's deflected free-kick.

Cliftonville had an off-day up front with top scorer Joe Gormley wasting a string of chances.

And the visitors felt they should have had a penalty for a foul on Liam Boyce.

They were adamant Boyce had been pulled down by Shane McCabe as they pushed for an equaliser but referee Arnold Hunter did not spot an infringement.

Glenavon could have scored again but player-manager Gary Hamilton saw his spectacular effort tipped on to the bar by keeper Devlin.

Hamilton had come on as a substitute in the first half when striker Guy Bates limped out of the action.

With second-placed Portadown drawing 2-2 at Crusaders, the result took Glenavon to the top of the table - two points clear of the Ports and overnight leaders Cliftonville.

Championship One

Ballyclare Comrades 3-2 Limavady United

Donegal Celtic 6-1 Coagh United

Dundela 2-2 Dergview

H&W Welders 3-3 Lisburn Distillery

Institute 5-1 Carrick Rangers

Knockbreda 1-0 Larne

Loughgall 2-2 Bangor

Championship Two

Ballymoney United 3-1 Sport & Leisure Swifts

Chimney Corner 1-4 Newington

Killymoon Rangers 3-3 Glebe Rangers

Lurgan Celtic 0-5 Portstewart

PSNI 5-0 Annagh United

Queens University 0-0 Moyola Park

Tobermore United 0-2 Banbridge Town

Wakehurst 0-2 Armagh City