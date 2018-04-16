Sport Northern Ireland

Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
Ulster supporters club considers protest
The group is keeping its options open after two players acquitted of rape had their contracts revoked.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Crusaders
|36
|27
|6
|3
|103
|36
|67
|87
|2
|Coleraine
|36
|26
|9
|1
|74
|29
|45
|87
|3
|Glenavon
|36
|19
|10
|7
|85
|52
|33
|67
|4
|Linfield
|36
|20
|6
|10
|69
|41
|28
|66
|5
|Cliftonville
|36
|19
|4
|13
|65
|43
|22
|61
|6
|Ballymena United
|36
|14
|5
|17
|52
|63
|-11
|47
|7
|Glentoran
|35
|13
|9
|13
|46
|45
|1
|48
|8
|Dungannon Swifts
|35
|11
|6
|18
|32
|53
|-21
|39
|9
|Ards
|36
|12
|3
|21
|38
|69
|-31
|39
|10
|Warrenpoint Town
|36
|8
|6
|22
|48
|79
|-31
|30
|11
|Carrick Rangers
|35
|4
|5
|26
|25
|73
|-48
|17
|12
|Ballinamallard United
|35
|3
|7
|25
|32
|86
|-54
|16
Northern Ireland boxing coach John Conlan says he is "really happy" after eight out 12 fighters won medals at the Commonwealth Games.
Gold Coast 2018 is over and the home nations won 229 medals between them - but how does that compare with previous Commonwealth Games?
The 171st Grand National at Aintree is won by the partnership of the oldest jockey on the smallest horse - and it was an emotional triumph.
As Rory McIlroy continues to struggle at the Masters, Iain Carter analyses where things went wrong for the Northern Irishman in Augusta
This week's sport on the BBC includes the start of the Commonwealth Games, Champions League quarter-finals and the Masters from Augusta.
