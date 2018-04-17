BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Geva Mentor overwhelmed after dramatic netball gold medal
England goal keeper Geva Mentor says the experience of finally winning the Commonwealth Games netball gold medal has been "amazing".
Mentor, from Bournemouth, was part of the team that dramatically beat Australia in the closing stages of Sunday's final on the Gold Coast.
"To do it for everyone back in the UK, who've given us so much support from the start, is incredible," she told BBC South Today.
The 33-year-old also admitted she is not ruling out the prospect of playing at her sixth Commonwealth Games on home turf in Birmingham in 2022.
