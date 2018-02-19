Netball Super League: Celtic Dragons 35-54 Team Bath

Team Bath went top of netball's Super League as they won for the second time in two games, while hosts Celtic Dragons remained winless.

The visitors to Cardiff outscored the hosts in every quarter, the closest being the third, which Bath won 9-8.

Bath rose above Wasps, although they level on points with title holders Loughborough Lightning, Manchester Thunder and Mavericks.

Dragons are second from bottom as one of five winless teams.

The Welsh side were up against arguably the best defence in the league with England defender Eboni Beckford-Chambers starring for Team Bath.

But despite the scoreline Dragons interim assistant coach Natalie Peperell was pleased with the parts of their game

"It sounds like a cliche, but we're pushing for that fourth quarter. We've had three quarters in there of contesting, two really contested and just a bit of a blow-out at the end which is slightly disappointing.

"But do you know what? The girls are producing what we've been working on in training, they are building and I can see the progression on the court."

Celtic Dragons are at Loughborough Lightning on Saturday, 24 February while Bath host Surrey Storm 24 hours earlier.