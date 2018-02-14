Commonwealth Games 2018: England announce netball squad

England captain Agbeze will be competing at her third Commonwealth Games

England have announced their netball squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Included in the 12-strong squad are Geva Mentor, who will represent England at her fifth Commonwealths, and Jade Clarke, who will compete at her fourth.

Captain Ama Agbeze, Eboni Beckford-Chambers and Jo Harten will be competing at the Games a third time.

England have been drawn against New Zealand, Malawi, Wales, Scotland and Uganda in the group stage.

The other group is made up of Australia, Jamaica, South Africa, Barbados, Fiji and Northern Ireland.

England finished fourth at the 2014 Commonwealths and have won three bronze medals since the sport was introduced to the Games in 1998.

The Commonwealth Games run from 4 to 15 April on the Gold Coast.

Full squad: Ama Agbeze, Eboni Beckford-Chambers, Jade Clarke, Beth Cobden, Kadeen Corbin, Jodie Gibson, Serena Guthrie, Jo Harten, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Helen Housby, Geva Mentor, Chelsea Pitman.