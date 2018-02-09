BBC Sport - Loughborough Lightning: Superleague stars to face each other at Commonwealth Games
Loughborough Lightning to go head to head
- From the section Netball
Loughborough Lightning begin the new Superleague campaign looking to go one better than last season.
They were beaten by Wasps in the Grand Final after leading the league throughout the whole campaign.
But this year the challenge is not only domestic. In April several of their stars will head to the Commonwealth Games and go up against each other.
