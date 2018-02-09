BBC Sport - Loughborough Lightning: Superleague stars to face each other at Commonwealth Games

Loughborough Lightning to go head to head

Loughborough Lightning begin the new Superleague campaign looking to go one better than last season.

They were beaten by Wasps in the Grand Final after leading the league throughout the whole campaign.

But this year the challenge is not only domestic. In April several of their stars will head to the Commonwealth Games and go up against each other.

Top videos

Video

Loughborough Lightning to go head to head

Video

Watch: Singers perform Imagine at opening ceremony

Video

The misery and magic of the moguls

Video

'Kingsbury nailed that' - Gold favourite lays down mogul marker

Video

'That is superb skating' - OAR pairs duo shine

Video

You train for four years and then this happens...

Video

'Strap yourselves in, this is Pyeongchang 2018'

Video

BBC's former GB skier Bell takes on Olympic downhill course

Video

Final-stone drama as Olympic Athletes from Russia beat China in curling

Video

'He said what?!' The Quote Quiz: Gatland or Jones?

Video

Puel has changed Foxes attacking style - Schmeichel

Video

Janssen scores brilliant goal in Arsenal win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired