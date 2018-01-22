Netball: England lose out to Australia in Quad Series

Serena Guthrie and Kim Ravaillion
England's Serena Guthrie challenges for the ball with Kim Ravaillion

England fell short against world number one side Australia, losing 50-46 in the second match of the Quad Series.

The Roses, who beat New Zealand in extra time on Saturday, were chasing a first win over Australia since 2013.

They trailed by nine goals in the second quarter and were 28-21 behind at the break.

England fought back in the third quarter and were 37-34 down going into the final quarter but Australia held on for the victory.

Tracey Neville's side will now travel to South Africa for the final game of the series on Sunday.

