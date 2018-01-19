Netball World Cup qualifiers: Scotland beat Wales 52-40 in Perth

Scotland got their campaign off to a great start on home soil

Netball Europe World Cup qualifiers: Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland Venue: Perth College UHI Date: 19-21 January Northern Ireland v Wales coverage: Sat, 20 January, watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, from 15:00 GMT Scotland v Northern Ireland coverage: Sun, 21 January, watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, from 12:00 GMT

Scotland took a major step towards securing one of the two remaining European places at the 2019 World Cup with a 52-40 win over Wales in Perth.

Wales led 11-9 after the first quarter and 23-21 at half-time before the Scots edged ahead 32-31 in a close contest.

But the sending-off of Nia Jones, who has also played international football for Wales, proved pivotal.

Scotland, with 18-year-old Sirens player Bethan Goodwin to the fore, stretched away in the final quarter.

The hosts will face Northern Ireland in their second qualifier on Sunday, 21 January, at 12:00 GMT.

Wales face a tight turnaround before returning to action against Northern Ireland on Saturday at 15:00.

Both games will also be shown live on the BBC.

Two of the three teams will qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, with hosts England having already qualified.