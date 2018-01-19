Netball World Cup qualifiers: Scotland beat Wales 52-40 in Perth
Netball Europe World Cup qualifiers: Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland
Venue: Perth College UHI Date: 19-21 January
|Northern Ireland v Wales coverage: Sat, 20 January, watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, from 15:00 GMT
|Scotland v Northern Ireland coverage: Sun, 21 January, watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, from 12:00 GMT
Scotland took a major step towards securing one of the two remaining European places at the 2019 World Cup with a 52-40 win over Wales in Perth.
Wales led 11-9 after the first quarter and 23-21 at half-time before the Scots edged ahead 32-31 in a close contest.
But the sending-off of Nia Jones, who has also played international football for Wales, proved pivotal.
Scotland, with 18-year-old Sirens player Bethan Goodwin to the fore, stretched away in the final quarter.
The hosts will face Northern Ireland in their second qualifier on Sunday, 21 January, at 12:00 GMT.
Wales face a tight turnaround before returning to action against Northern Ireland on Saturday at 15:00.
Both games will also be shown live on the BBC.
Two of the three teams will qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, with hosts England having already qualified.