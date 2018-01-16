BBC Look East meets leading genetic scientist and netballer Rachel Dunn, who is hoping to represent England at a fourth Commonwealth Games in April.

In her day job the Wasps player uses the latest DNA techniques for non-invasive pregnancy screening, but will find out in February if she has been selected as part of England's 12-strong squad to compete at the Gold Coast in Australia.

Her international team-mate Francesca Williams also explains why Dunn's experience is so important.