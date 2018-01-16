BBC Sport - Rachel Dunn: Genetic scientist aiming for fourth Commonwealth Games

The scientist eyeing a fourth Commonwealth Games

  • From the section Netball

BBC Look East meets leading genetic scientist and netballer Rachel Dunn, who is hoping to represent England at a fourth Commonwealth Games in April.

In her day job the Wasps player uses the latest DNA techniques for non-invasive pregnancy screening, but will find out in February if she has been selected as part of England's 12-strong squad to compete at the Gold Coast in Australia.

Her international team-mate Francesca Williams also explains why Dunn's experience is so important.

Top videos

Video

The scientist eyeing a fourth Commonwealth Games

  • From the section Netball
Video

Brilliant O'Sullivan thrashes Fu - best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story

Video

Mourinho 'respectful' of Sanchez situation

Video

Nance Jr's 'alley-oop' for Lakers in NBA best plays

Video

Trump holds off Liang - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Mourinho pleased with second-half display

Video

Stoke character pleases Niedzwiecki

Video

Liang hits brilliant 139 in defeat by Trump

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Wales and Giggs - Together stronger?

Video

Flintoff applied to be England cricket boss

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Day beats Ding after thrilling comeback - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Vikings win thanks to 'Minnesota Miracle'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Club Youths celebrating EHF Club of the Year award

Youth Hockey
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired