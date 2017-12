Wales' captain Suzy Drane

Wales dominated from start to finish as they beat Samoa 72-46 in the first of two international matches in Cardiff.

The home team, ranked seven places above their visitors, took control to lead 34-21 at half-time and extended their lead.

Samoa were playing their third game in four days after defeats by Scotland on 2 and 3 December.

They face Wales again in Cardiff on Thursday, 7 December at the Sport Wales National Centre.