England beat Malawi 62-60 to win third and final Test

England have never lost against world number six outfit Malawi

England came from behind to beat Malawi 62-60 and complete a 3-0 series win.

The Roses were eight goals adrift after the first quarter in Birmingham, thanks to an impressive performance from Malawi shooter Mwayi Kumwenda.

After reducing the deficit to one point at half-time, the hosts moved ahead for the first time in the third quarter.

With the score level in the final minute, England capitalised on a Malawi attacking error to take the turnover and see out the match.

Natalie Haythornthwaite was named player of the match for the hosts, after leading her side's comeback at goal attack.

Captain Ama Agbeze, in her 15th year as an England international, earned the player of the series accolade.

Tracey Neville's England side, ranked third in the world, are building up to the Commonwealth Games in Australia next year, followed by the Netball World Cup in 2019.

England squad in full: Ama Agbeze (capt), Jade Clarke, Eleanor Cardwell, Beth Cobden, Kadeen Corbin, Sasha Corbin, Rachel Dunn, Jodie Gibson, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Josie Huckle, Vicki Oyesola, Natalie Panagarry.