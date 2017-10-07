Europe Open Championships: England thrash Fiji 94-31 to maintain 100% record

Sasha Corbin
World number three side England are the highest-ranked team in the tournament

England made it three wins out of three at the Netball Europe Open Championships with an emphatic 94-31 win over Fiji in Cardiff.

Tracey Neville's team raced 22-5 ahead at the end of the first quarter and amassed 28 points in the final quarter.

Hosts Wales suffered a second defeat in three matches as they lost 58-49 to Scotland, while Northern Ireland beat bottom side Fiji 58-46.

England play Wales in their final match of the round-robin series on Sunday.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired