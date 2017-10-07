Europe Open Championships: Wales 49-58 Scotland

Wales goal shooter Georgia Rowe
Goal shooter Georgia Rowe led the Wales attack
Netball Europe on the BBC
Venue: Sport Wales National Centre, Cardiff Dates: 5-8 October
Coverage: Watch live coverage on Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app.

Scotland held out to beat Wales 58-49 at the Europe Open Championships in Cardiff and bounce back from defeat by England.

The Thistles had lost 61-48 to England while Wales went into the game after a 60-41 win over Fiji.

Defending champions England, who lead the five-team standings after two wins, face Fiji at 18:00 BST on Saturday in the round-robin tournament.

Earlier in the day Northern Ireland beat Fiji 58-46.

