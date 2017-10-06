Europe Open Championships: England beat Scotland and Northern Ireland

England's Natalie Haythornthwaite
Defending champions England next play on Saturday, against Fiji
Netball Europe on the BBC
Venue: Sport Wales National Centre, Cardiff Dates: 5-8 October
Coverage: Watch live coverage on Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app.

England won twice in a day as they got their Netball Europe Open Championships campaign under way in Cardiff.

The Red Roses beat Scotland 61-48 in their opening game before defeating Northern Ireland 75-44.

Defending champions England, the world's number three side, play Fiji at 18:00 BST on Saturday and Wales at 12:00 on Sunday.

Wales beat Fiji 40-61 on Friday as they bounced back from their opening defeat by Northern Ireland.

