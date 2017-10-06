Netball Europe Open Championships: Wales 61-40 Fiji

Goal shooter Georgia Rowe again led the Wales attack

Wales outclassed Fiji in the Netball Europe Championships in Cardiff as they bounced back from their opening defeat to Northern Ireland.

The hosts led 31-18 at half-time and showed no sign of letting up in the final two quarters, as Georgia Rowe and Chelsea Lewis shared goal-shooter duties to help Wales win 61-40.

"The whole squad are beaming," said goal keeper or defence Kelly Morgan.

"We had this performance in us, so it's good to put that onto the court."