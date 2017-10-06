Netball Europe Open Championships: Wales 61-40 Fiji
Wales outclassed Fiji in the Netball Europe Championships in Cardiff as they bounced back from their opening defeat to Northern Ireland.
The hosts led 31-18 at half-time and showed no sign of letting up in the final two quarters, as Georgia Rowe and Chelsea Lewis shared goal-shooter duties to help Wales win 61-40.
"The whole squad are beaming," said goal keeper or defence Kelly Morgan.
"We had this performance in us, so it's good to put that onto the court."