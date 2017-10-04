BBC Sport - Guide to the Netball Europe Championships in Cardiff
Guide to the Netball Europe Championships
- From the section Netball
BBC Sport Wales meets the Wales netball team as they prepare to host the 2017 Netball Europe Championships.
They will take on Northern Ireland, England and Scotland, along with invited nation Fiji.
Wales moved up to seventh in the world rankings last month and already have their place at next year's Commonwealth Games confirmed.
