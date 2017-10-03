Netball Europe Open Championships: BBC coverage times & fixtures
-
- From the section Netball
|Netball Europe on the BBC
|Venue: Sport Wales National Centre, Cardiff Dates: 5-8 October
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app.
BBC Sport will bring you live coverage and highlights from the Netball Europe Open Championships in Cardiff.
England, the world's number three side, head into the tournament as defending champions.
Hosts Wales, Europe's next highest-ranked team at seventh, are likely to be their main rivals, followed by invitational side Fiji (eighth).
The Fiji Pearls will open the tournament with a game against Scotland on Thursday.
Northern Ireland (10th) and Scotland (12th) will also compete in the annual round-robin event.
Netball Europe is an official International Netball Federation event and ranking points are available.
Netball Europe fixtures & coverage
Times are BST and subject to late changes.
Thursday, 5 October
16:30-18:00, Fiji v Scotland, Connected TV and online
18:30-20:00, Wales v Northern Ireland, Connected TV and online
Friday, 6 October
12:00-13:30, England v Scotland, Connected TV and online
18:00-19:30, Fiji v Wales, Connected TV and online
20:00-21:30, England v Northern Ireland, Connected TV and online
Saturday, 7 October
10:30-12:00, Fiji v Northern Ireland, Connected TV and online
16:00-17:30, Wales v Scotland, Connected TV and online
18:00-19:30, England v Fiji, Connected TV and online
Sunday, 8 October
10:00-11:30, Scotland v Northern Ireland, Connected TV and online
12:00-13:30, England v Wales, Connected TV and online