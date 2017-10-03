Netball Europe Open Championships: BBC coverage times & fixtures

From the section

England shooter Natalie Haythornthwaite will be hoping to help her team retain their title

Netball Europe on the BBC Venue: Sport Wales National Centre, Cardiff Dates: 5-8 October Coverage: Watch live coverage on Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app.

BBC Sport will bring you live coverage and highlights from the Netball Europe Open Championships in Cardiff.

England, the world's number three side, head into the tournament as defending champions.

Hosts Wales, Europe's next highest-ranked team at seventh, are likely to be their main rivals, followed by invitational side Fiji (eighth).

The Fiji Pearls will open the tournament with a game against Scotland on Thursday.

Northern Ireland (10th) and Scotland (12th) will also compete in the annual round-robin event.

Netball Europe is an official International Netball Federation event and ranking points are available.

Netball Europe fixtures & coverage

Times are BST and subject to late changes.

Thursday, 5 October

16:30-18:00, Fiji v Scotland, Connected TV and online

18:30-20:00, Wales v Northern Ireland, Connected TV and online

Friday, 6 October

12:00-13:30, England v Scotland, Connected TV and online

18:00-19:30, Fiji v Wales, Connected TV and online

20:00-21:30, England v Northern Ireland, Connected TV and online

Saturday, 7 October

10:30-12:00, Fiji v Northern Ireland, Connected TV and online

16:00-17:30, Wales v Scotland, Connected TV and online

18:00-19:30, England v Fiji, Connected TV and online

Sunday, 8 October

10:00-11:30, Scotland v Northern Ireland, Connected TV and online

12:00-13:30, England v Wales, Connected TV and online