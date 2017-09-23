Hughie Fury v Joseph Parker: Parker retains WBO heavyweight title

Joseph Parker beat Britain's Hughie Fury on points to retain the WBO world heavyweight title in Manchester.

The New Zealander, 25, won the bout 118-110 on two judges' scorecards, while the third scored it as a 114-114 draw at Manchester Arena.

Parker landed several big punches in the 12th round against 23-year-old Fury, the cousin of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

It was Parker's second successful title defence.

