Hughie Fury v Joseph Parker: Parker retains WBO heavyweight title

From the section

Joseph Parker beat Britain's Hughie Fury on points to retain the WBO world heavyweight title in Manchester.

The New Zealander, 25, won the bout 118-110 on two judges' scorecards, while the third scored it as a 114-114 draw at Manchester Arena.

Parker landed several big punches in the 12th round against 23-year-old Fury, the cousin of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

It was Parker's second successful title defence.

More to follow.