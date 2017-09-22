Celtic Dragons: Four players returning for new season

Nia Jones
Nia Jones (right) helped Reading win promotion to the top flight in 2015

Celtic Dragons have made four signings for the 2018 Vitality Netball League.

Defender Nia Jones returns from playing football for Yeovil with fellow Wales internationals Cara Moseley, Amanda Vardy and Georgie Rowe also signing.

Moseley returns after a two year absence, whilst Vardy and Rowe leave Team Bath and Team Northumbria respectively.

"We are very excited about the four players we have announced today," said head coach Trish Wilcox.

"They bring with them a lot of experience both internationally and in the Super League. They are all very passionate about the region and I think they add a great deal of value to the squad."

The full fifteen player squad will be announced in October.

