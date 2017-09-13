England beaten 62-55 by New Zealand and lose series

New Zealand are one place above England in the world rankings in second

England missed out on a first series win against New Zealand, after a 62-55 defeat in the third and final test in Hamilton.

Tracey Neville's side led 30-26 at half-time, but the Silver Ferns were 44-43 up after the third quarter and moved clear to secure a 2-1 series win.

New Zealand won the first Test 62-55, before England levelled after a 49-46 win.

"We made a few errors and they ran away with it," said England's Ama Agbaze.