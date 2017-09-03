Quad Series: England lose to South Africa in final match

Geva Mentor
Geva Mentor will be part of an England squad taking on New Zealand in a three-match series, starting on 7 September

England were beaten 54-51 by South Africa in their final match of the Quad Series in Invercargill, New Zealand.

In a closely fought match, the teams exchanged the lead before going into half-time level at 26-26.

South Africa pulled away in the third quarter and, despite England's efforts, held on to secure victory.

The Roses opened the series with a 54-50 defeat by Australia, but they then beat New Zealand 49-45 who went on to to win the title.

England will stay on in New Zealand as the two countries contest a three-match international series - starting on Thursday, 7 September - for the Taini Jamison Trophy.

