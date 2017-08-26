Quad Series: World number ones Australia beat England in series opener

Australia have won both of the Quad Series events staged and are yet to lose in the compeition

England were beaten 54-50 by Australia in their opening match of the Quad Series in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Roses took an early 5-3 lead but trailed 15-10 at the end of the first quarter and 32-22 at half-time.

The deficit was cut to six goals in the third period and three late on but world number ones Australia held on.

England travel to Auckland to play New Zealand on Wednesday before finishing off the series next Sunday against South Africa in Invercargill.

The Roses have finished third at the two previous Quad Series events, losing to Australia and New Zealand on both occasions but beating South Africa.