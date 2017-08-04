Quad Series: England name squad to face Australia, New Zealand and South Africa

England are ranked number three in the world, below Australia and New Zealand

Netball Quad Series - England fixtures Australia v England- Saturday 26 August, Brisbane, 06:00 BST New Zealand v England - Wednesday 30 August, Auckland, 08:30 BST England v South Africa - Sunday 3 September, Invercargill, 03:00 BST

Ama Agbeze will once again captain England in the Quad Series, with head coach Tracey Neville naming a full-strength squad.

Agbeze, who plays for Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia, is one of 10 overseas players included in the squad.

The Roses start their campaign against reigning Quad Series champions Australia on 26 August, before matches against New Zealand and South Africa.

They conclude the tour with a three-match series against New Zealand.

Tania Obst joins the England set-up as assistant coach with Colette Thomson supporting as the performance coach.

Neville's side were narrowly beaten by world number one side Australia in the Quad Series back in February as the Diamonds retained their title with three wins from three matches.

England, ranked third in the world, had won their opener against South Africa in extra-time, before being beaten comprehensively by New Zealand in Liverpool.

England squad in full:

Ama Agbeze (captain), Jade Clarke (vice-captain), Joanne Harten (vice-captain), Sara Bayman, Eboni Beckford-Chambers, Eleanor Cardwell, Beth Cobden, Kadeen Corbin, Stacey Francis, Jodie Gibson, Serena Guthrie, Helen Housby, Geva Mentor, Chelsea Pitman.

Reserves: Summer Artman, Sasha Corbin, George Fisher, Natalie Haythornthwaite

England v New Zealand tour dates:

Thursday, 7 September: New Zealand v England, Porirua, 08:45 BST

Sunday, 10 September: New Zealand v England, Napier, 03:00 BST

Wednesday, 13 September: New Zealand v England, Hamilton, 08:30 BST