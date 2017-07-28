Severn Stars: Sam Bird takes charge of Worcester-based Netball Superleague side

Sam Bird twice helped her previous club Hertfordshire Mavericks finish top of the Netball Superleague

Netball Superleague side Severn Stars have promoted Sam Bird to head coach of the Worcester-based side.

Bird, who was assistant head coach last season, replaces Mo'onia Gerrard, who stepped down at the end of the 2017 campaign, their first in Superleague.

"She's got a wealth of experience as a coach, with Hertfordshire Mavericks previously," said Severn Stars co-founding director Dr Anita Navin.

"We're pleased Sam will take the helm. It's continuity. Our players know her."

Navin told BBC Hereford & Worcester: "We've been through a rigorous process. Sometimes it's harder being an internal candidate than external but Sam's experience as head coach was what shone through."

Bird, who works as a solicitor for the Metropolitan Police, has been an England national selector for the last three years and is also this country's netball technical coach for the mid-court.

In her 11 years with Hertfordshire Mavericks, they twice finished top of the Superleague table.

Severn Stars co-founding director Dr Anita Navin was talking to BBC Hereford & Worcester's Dan Wheeler.