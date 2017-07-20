Karen Atkinson: Loughborough Lightning head coach to step down

Karen Atkinson took Loughborough from Superleague strugglers to table toppers inside three years

Karen Atkinson is leaving her role as Loughborough Lightning head coach to move to Italy with her family.

The ex-England international rejoined the club in 2014 and last season guided them to the top of the Superleague table after the regular season.

Lightning went on to reach the Grand Final in Birmingham, where they lost a thrilling match against Wasps.

"I am sad to be leaving at such an exciting time," mother-of-two Atkinson, 39, told the club website.

"The opportunity we have as a young family to live overseas and immerse ourselves in a new culture is extremely exciting and one we could not turn down."