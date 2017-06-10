Netball Superleague: Loughborough Lightning and Wasps win to reach final

Team Bath are five-time champions but could not stop Loughborough Lightning

Netball Superleague Final Four at Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham Sunday 11 June - finals Third place play-off: Team Bath v Manchester Thunder (14:30 BST) Grand Final: Loughborough Lightning v Wasps (17:00 BST)

Loughborough Lightning and Wasps will contest Sunday's Superleague final after semi-final wins over Team Bath and Manchester Thunder respectively.

Lightning were 66-45 victors over Bath, as they look to become the first table-toppers to go on and take the title.

Runners-up Wasps, the only new franchise to make the play-offs, beat Thunder 63-48 in the second semi-final.

Last year's beaten finalists Thunder will take on Bath for third place in Birmingham before the title-decider.

Tamsin Greenway's Wasps side were the only team to beat Lightning in the regular season, but they will have to keep the league's best shooter Peace Proscovia at bay.

Wasps were one of three new franchises to join the league before the season as the top division of British netball was expanded to 10 teams.