BBC Sport - Scotland's Sirens make netball history in first Superleague game against Wasps

Scotland's Sirens make netball history

  • From the section Netball

Scotland's newest professional sports team, the Sirens, will make history on Tuesday evening in front of a sell-out crowd.

They are the first Scottish team to join netball's Vitality Superleague, which has been expanded to 10 teams and includes sides from England and Wales.

Sirens host English side Wasps in front of an expected crowd of 4000 - which would be more than attended three of the weekend's Scottish Premiership football matches.

The game starts at Glasgow's Emirates Arena at 19:45 GMT.

Top videos

Video

Scotland's Sirens make netball history

  • From the section Netball
Video

Highlights: Sutton Utd 0-2 Arsenal

Video

Fifth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Who would make Blossoms' fantasy football band?

Video

Burgess' 'flying finish' earns try of the week

Video

Gestede, Graham & other great FA Cup goals

Audio

Britain dominate Australia in the World Club Series

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Walcott scores 100th Arsenal goal

Video

Watch some amazing Slam Dunks

Audio

We don't need no motivation

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Guardiola fears Monaco's 'killer' strikers

Audio

'The Italian job is the biggest challenge any coach can take'

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired