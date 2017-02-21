BBC Sport - Scotland's Sirens make netball history in first Superleague game against Wasps
Scotland's Sirens make netball history
Scotland's newest professional sports team, the Sirens, will make history on Tuesday evening in front of a sell-out crowd.
They are the first Scottish team to join netball's Vitality Superleague, which has been expanded to 10 teams and includes sides from England and Wales.
Sirens host English side Wasps in front of an expected crowd of 4000 - which would be more than attended three of the weekend's Scottish Premiership football matches.
The game starts at Glasgow's Emirates Arena at 19:45 GMT.
