BBC Sport - Quad Series Netball: England 46-47 Australia

England beaten by Australia in thrilling finale

Watch the final moments as England are beaten 47-46 by Australia in a thrilling Quad Series finale at the SSE Arena in London.

READ MORE: Australia beat England in dramatic finale to win series

