Quad Series: England want to 'right the wrongs' of New Zealand defeat

Agbeze (left) in action during the heavy defeat by New Zealand

Quad Series: England v Australia Venue: SSE Arena Wembley, London Date: Sunday, 5 February Time: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two

England need to "right the wrongs" of their defeat by New Zealand when they face Australia in their final Quad Series game, says captain Ama Agbeze.

The Roses were comprehensively beaten 61-37 by the Silver Ferns on Thursday.

Agbeze, 34, says England need to "focus on themselves" and cut out the "silly errors" when they meet the world champions at Wembley Arena on Sunday.

"New Zealand played well, but we beat ourselves," said Agbeze. "We are eager to see if we can finish on a high."

England beat South Africa 60-55 in their opening match, but struggled against the physicality of New Zealand, who converted 61 of their 66 shots compared to the hosts' 37 from 49.

"There was a heavy mood after the New Zealand game," Agbeze told BBC Sport.

"We need to execute our gameplan. There were silly errors and we did not capitalise on the possession we had."

Sunday's game, which is live on BBC Two from 13:00 GMT, is England's last until the summer.

"We need to play well, irrespective of how they do," said Agbeze. "We have the ability to beat them, but it depends on if we can consistently do the necessary things.

"We need to focus on ourselves, be patient and calm and build consistency."