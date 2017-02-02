Quad Series: New Zealand too strong for England in Liverpool

England paid for a poor second quarter against New Zealand

England were comprehensively beaten 61-37 by New Zealand in their second match of the Quad Series in Liverpool.

Tracey Neville's side were competitive and trailed 16-13 at the end of the opening quarter at the Echo Arena.

But nine unanswered goals from the Silver Ferns stretched their lead to 31-19 by half-time and they continued to dominate in the latter stages.

England, who beat South Africa in their series opener, meet Australia at the SSE Arena Wembley on Sunday.

The fixture will be televised live on BBC Two from 13:00 GMT.

England struggled against the physicality of New Zealand, who converted 61 of their 66 shots compared to the hosts' 37 from 49.

"We played well for 10 minutes in three quarters but couldn't capitalise on it," Neville told Sky Sports.

"We came out of that third quarter having drawn it, going into the fourth on a real positive but we just couldn't maintain the momentum. What disappoints is that casualness."

Quad Series

Saturday, 28 January, Durban

Australian Diamonds 57-50 New Zealand Silver Ferns, South Africa Proteas 55-60 England Roses

Tuesday, 31 January, Durban

South Africa Proteas 46-62 Australian Diamonds

Thursday, 2 February, Echo Arena, Liverpool

England Roses 31-67 New Zealand Silver Ferns

Sunday, 5 February, SSE Arena Wembley, London

England Roses v Australian Diamonds (live on BBC Two from 13:00 GMT), New Zealand Silver Ferns v South Africa Proteas