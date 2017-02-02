BBC Sport - England netball: Meet the team taking part in the Quad Series

Meet the England netball team

BBC Sport meets the England netball team before their International Quad Series matches against New Zealand and Australia.

WATCH MORE: Switch to England felt right - Pitman

Watch live coverage of England v Australia in the International Netball Quad Series, Sunday 5 February, 13:00 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

