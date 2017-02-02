BBC Sport - England netball: Meet the team taking part in the Quad Series
Meet the England netball team
- From the section Netball
BBC Sport meets the England netball team before their International Quad Series matches against New Zealand and Australia.
Watch live coverage of England v Australia in the International Netball Quad Series, Sunday 5 February, 13:00 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
