BBC Sport - England v Australia: Switching allegiances felt right - Chelsea Pitman
Switch to England felt right - Pitman
- From the section Netball
Chelsea Pitman says switching allegiances to England after representing Australia "felt right", and says she had no worries about making the switch.
WATCH MORE: England win first Quad Series match
Watch live coverage of England v Australia in the International Netball Quad Series, Sunday 5 February, 13:00 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired