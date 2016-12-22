England Netball select Australia World Cup winner Chelsea Locke
England Netball have named Australia World Cup winner Chelsea Locke in their squad for three internationals - including one against Australia.
The 28-year-old from Sydney qualifies through her Yorkshire-born father.
Locke, nee Pitman, won the World Cup with Australia in 2011 and plays for the Adelaide Thunderbirds, having had a spell with Manchester Thunder in 2015.
England will face South Africa, New Zealand and Australia in the Netball Quad Series in January and February.
The first half of the series will be played in South Africa before the second half of the competition moves to England.
England squad: Ama Agbeze (captain), Eleanor Cardwell, Jade Clarke (vice captain), Beth Cobden, Kadeen Corbin, Jodie Gibson (Subject to fitness), Natalie Haythornthwaite, Helen Housby, Chelsea Locke, Geva Mentor, Natalie Panagarry, Rachel Shaw, Summer Artman. Reserves: Amy Clinton, George Fisher, Hannah Joseph, Leah Kennedy, Laura Malcolm, Chiara Semple
Schedule
Saturday 28 January, Durban
Australian Diamonds v New Zealand Silver Ferns
South Africa Proteas v England Roses
Tuesday 31 January, Durban
South Africa Proteas v Australian Diamonds
Thursday 2 February, Echo Arena, Liverpool
England Roses v New Zealand Silver Ferns
Sunday 5 February, SSE Arena Wembley, London
England Roses v Australian Diamonds
New Zealand Silver Ferns v South Africa Proteas