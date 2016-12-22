England Netball select Australia World Cup winner Chelsea Locke

Locke played for New Zealand side Central Pulse before signing with Adelaide

England Netball have named Australia World Cup winner Chelsea Locke in their squad for three internationals - including one against Australia.

The 28-year-old from Sydney qualifies through her Yorkshire-born father.

Locke, nee Pitman, won the World Cup with Australia in 2011 and plays for the Adelaide Thunderbirds, having had a spell with Manchester Thunder in 2015.

England will face South Africa, New Zealand and Australia in the Netball Quad Series in January and February.

The first half of the series will be played in South Africa before the second half of the competition moves to England.

England squad: Ama Agbeze (captain), Eleanor Cardwell, Jade Clarke (vice captain), Beth Cobden, Kadeen Corbin, Jodie Gibson (Subject to fitness), Natalie Haythornthwaite, Helen Housby, Chelsea Locke, Geva Mentor, Natalie Panagarry, Rachel Shaw, Summer Artman. Reserves: Amy Clinton, George Fisher, Hannah Joseph, Leah Kennedy, Laura Malcolm, Chiara Semple

Schedule

Saturday 28 January, Durban

Australian Diamonds v New Zealand Silver Ferns

South Africa Proteas v England Roses

Tuesday 31 January, Durban

South Africa Proteas v Australian Diamonds

Thursday 2 February, Echo Arena, Liverpool

England Roses v New Zealand Silver Ferns

Sunday 5 February, SSE Arena Wembley, London

England Roses v Australian Diamonds

New Zealand Silver Ferns v South Africa Proteas