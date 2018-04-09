BBC Sport - World Rally Championship: How did Kris Meeke end up here?
Kris Meeke crashes out of the World Rally Championship round in Corsica in spectacular fashion while running in second place.
Co-driver Paul Nagle admitted miscalling a pacenote, sending Meeke off the road and into the trees.
The pair recovered to take finish ninth and are fifth in the WRC standings after four rounds.
