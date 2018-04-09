BBC Sport - World Rally Championship: How did Kris Meeke end up here?

Watch Meeke crash out of WRC in Corsica

Kris Meeke crashes out of the World Rally Championship round in Corsica in spectacular fashion while running in second place.

Co-driver Paul Nagle admitted miscalling a pacenote, sending Meeke off the road and into the trees.

The pair recovered to take finish ninth and are fifth in the WRC standings after four rounds.

